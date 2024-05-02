Ex-Dividend Reminder: MetLife, Intel and TriMas

News & Insights

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/6/24, MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), and TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MetLife Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.545 on 6/11/24, Intel Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 6/1/24, and TriMas Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 5/14/24. As a percentage of MET's recent stock price of $71.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of MetLife Inc to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when MET shares open for trading on 5/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for INTC to open 0.41% lower in price and for TRS to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MET, INTC, and TRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET):

MET+Dividend+History+Chart

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC):

INTC+Dividend+History+Chart

TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS):

TRS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.03% for MetLife Inc, 1.65% for Intel Corp, and 0.62% for TriMas Corp.

In Thursday trading, MetLife Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Intel Corp shares are down about 0.4%, and TriMas Corp shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

