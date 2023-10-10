Ex-Dividend Reminder: Methode Electronics, IDEX and Arcosa

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/12/23, Methode Electronics Inc (Symbol: MEI), IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX), and Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Methode Electronics Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 10/27/23, IDEX Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 10/27/23, and Arcosa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 10/31/23. As a percentage of MEI's recent stock price of $24.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Methode Electronics Inc to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when MEI shares open for trading on 10/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for IEX to open 0.31% lower in price and for ACA to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MEI, IEX, and ACA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Methode Electronics Inc (Symbol: MEI):



IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX):



Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.25% for Methode Electronics Inc, 1.23% for IDEX Corporation, and 0.28% for Arcosa Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Methode Electronics Inc shares are currently up about 2.7%, IDEX Corporation shares are up about 0.4%, and Arcosa Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

