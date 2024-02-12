Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lindsay Corp, Cintas Corporation and Jabil

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN), Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS), and Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lindsay Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 2/29/24, Cintas Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 3/15/24, and Jabil Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/4/24. As a percentage of LNN's recent stock price of $130.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Lindsay Corp to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when LNN shares open for trading on 2/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for CTAS to open 0.22% lower in price and for JBL to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LNN, CTAS, and JBL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for Lindsay Corp, 0.87% for Cintas Corporation, and 0.23% for Jabil Inc.

In Monday trading, Lindsay Corp shares are currently up about 1.4%, Cintas Corporation shares are up about 0.1%, and Jabil Inc shares are up about 2.8% on the day.

