Markets
KMB

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kimberly-Clark, Harley-Davidson and Vector Group

December 06, 2022 — 10:32 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/22, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB), Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), and Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kimberly-Clark Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.16 on 1/4/23, Harley-Davidson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1575 on 12/23/22, and Vector Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/20/22. As a percentage of KMB's recent stock price of $136.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when KMB shares open for trading on 12/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for HOG to open 0.33% lower in price and for VGR to open 1.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KMB, HOG, and VGR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB):

KMB+Dividend+History+Chart

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG):

HOG+Dividend+History+Chart

Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR):

VGR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.39% for Kimberly-Clark Corp., 1.33% for Harley-Davidson Inc, and 7.09% for Vector Group Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Harley-Davidson Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Vector Group Ltd shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KMB
HOG
VGR

