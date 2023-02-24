Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kellogg, Polaris and BorgWarner

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/23, Kellogg Co (Symbol: K), Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII), and BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kellogg Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 3/15/23, Polaris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 3/15/23, and BorgWarner Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of K's recent stock price of $67.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Kellogg Co to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when K shares open for trading on 2/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for PII to open 0.57% lower in price and for BWA to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for K, PII, and BWA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kellogg Co (Symbol: K):



Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII):



BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.47% for Kellogg Co, 2.28% for Polaris Inc, and 1.38% for BorgWarner Inc.

In Friday trading, Kellogg Co shares are currently down about 0.4%, Polaris Inc shares are down about 1.3%, and BorgWarner Inc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

