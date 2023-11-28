Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kellanova, Vector Group and Acushnet Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, Kellanova (Symbol: K), Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR), and Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kellanova will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 12/15/23, Vector Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/15/23, and Acushnet Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of K's recent stock price of $52.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of Kellanova to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when K shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for VGR to open 1.82% lower in price and for GOLF to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for K, VGR, and GOLF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kellanova (Symbol: K):



Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR):



Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.27% for Kellanova, 7.29% for Vector Group Ltd, and 1.35% for Acushnet Holdings Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Kellanova shares are currently down about 1.8%, Vector Group Ltd shares are trading flat, and Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

