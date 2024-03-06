News & Insights

Markets
JBT

Ex-Dividend Reminder: John Bean Technologies, FedEx and Astec Industries

March 06, 2024 — 10:05 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/24, John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT), FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), and Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. John Bean Technologies Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/25/24, FedEx Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.26 on 4/1/24, and Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/29/24. As a percentage of JBT's recent stock price of $98.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of John Bean Technologies Corp to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when JBT shares open for trading on 3/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for FDX to open 0.51% lower in price and for ASTE to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JBT, FDX, and ASTE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT):

JBT+Dividend+History+Chart

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX):

FDX+Dividend+History+Chart

Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE):

ASTE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.41% for John Bean Technologies Corp, 2.03% for FedEx Corp, and 1.28% for Astec Industries, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, John Bean Technologies Corp shares are currently down about 2%, FedEx Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Astec Industries, Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PLXP
 ETFs Holding HW
 Funds Holding SNBR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JBT
FDX
ASTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.