Ex-Dividend Reminder: John Bean Technologies, FedEx and Astec Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/24, John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT), FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), and Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. John Bean Technologies Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/25/24, FedEx Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.26 on 4/1/24, and Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/29/24. As a percentage of JBT's recent stock price of $98.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of John Bean Technologies Corp to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when JBT shares open for trading on 3/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for FDX to open 0.51% lower in price and for ASTE to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JBT, FDX, and ASTE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT):



FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX):



Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.41% for John Bean Technologies Corp, 2.03% for FedEx Corp, and 1.28% for Astec Industries, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, John Bean Technologies Corp shares are currently down about 2%, FedEx Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Astec Industries, Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

