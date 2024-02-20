News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jacobs Solutions, Littelfuse and Moody's

February 20, 2024

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/22/24, Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J), Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS), and Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jacobs Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/22/24, Littelfuse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 3/7/24, and Moody's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of J's recent stock price of $147.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when J shares open for trading on 2/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for LFUS to open 0.26% lower in price and for MCO to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for J, LFUS, and MCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J):

J+Dividend+History+Chart

Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS):

LFUS+Dividend+History+Chart

Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO):

MCO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.79% for Jacobs Solutions Inc, 1.05% for Littelfuse Inc, and 0.92% for Moody's Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Jacobs Solutions Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Littelfuse Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Moody's Corp. shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

