Ex-Dividend Reminder: Invitation Homes, Bank First and Toro

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/26/23, Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH), Bank First Corp (Symbol: BFC), and Toro Company (Symbol: TTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Invitation Homes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 1/19/24, Bank First Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 1/10/24, and Toro Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 1/11/24. As a percentage of INVH's recent stock price of $34.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Invitation Homes Inc to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when INVH shares open for trading on 12/26/23. Similarly, investors should look for BFC to open 0.34% lower in price and for TTC to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for INVH, BFC, and TTC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH):



Bank First Corp (Symbol: BFC):



Toro Company (Symbol: TTC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.27% for Invitation Homes Inc, 1.36% for Bank First Corp, and 1.45% for Toro Company.

In Friday trading, Invitation Homes Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Bank First Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Toro Company shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

