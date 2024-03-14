Ex-Dividend Reminder: IDT, Amphenol and Kaman

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/18/24, IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT), Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH), and Kaman Corp. (Symbol: KAMN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. IDT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/27/24, Amphenol Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 4/10/24, and Kaman Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 4/11/24. As a percentage of IDT's recent stock price of $38.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of IDT Corp to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when IDT shares open for trading on 3/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for APH to open 0.20% lower in price and for KAMN to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IDT, APH, and KAMN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT):



Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH):



Kaman Corp. (Symbol: KAMN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.53% for IDT Corp, 0.80% for Amphenol Corp., and 1.74% for Kaman Corp..

In Thursday trading, IDT Corp shares are currently off about 1%, Amphenol Corp. shares are down about 0.1%, and Kaman Corp. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Metals Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did

 UONE shares outstanding history

 J.M. Smucker shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.