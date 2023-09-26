Ex-Dividend Reminder: Granite Construction, CTS and Curtiss-Wright

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/23, Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA), CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS), and Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Granite Construction Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 10/13/23, CTS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 10/27/23, and Curtiss-Wright Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 10/12/23. As a percentage of GVA's recent stock price of $37.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Granite Construction Inc to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when GVA shares open for trading on 9/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for CTS to open 0.10% lower in price and for CW to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GVA, CTS, and CW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.40% for Granite Construction Inc, 0.39% for CTS Corp, and 0.40% for Curtiss-Wright Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Granite Construction Inc shares are currently trading flat, CTS Corp shares are off about 0.4%, and Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

