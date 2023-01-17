Ex-Dividend Reminder: General Dynamics, Caterpillar and Costamare

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/19/23, General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD), Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT), and Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. General Dynamics Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.26 on 2/10/23, Caterpillar Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 2/17/23, and Costamare Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 2/7/23. As a percentage of GD's recent stock price of $240.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of General Dynamics Corp to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when GD shares open for trading on 1/19/23. Similarly, investors should look for CAT to open 0.46% lower in price and for CMRE to open 1.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GD, CAT, and CMRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD):



Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT):



Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.09% for General Dynamics Corp, 1.86% for Caterpillar Inc., and 4.65% for Costamare Inc.

In Tuesday trading, General Dynamics Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Caterpillar Inc. shares are trading flat, and Costamare Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

