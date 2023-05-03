Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Interstate BancSystem, Healthpeak Properties and Webster Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/5/23, First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: PEAK), and Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Interstate BancSystem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 5/18/23, Healthpeak Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/19/23, and Webster Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 5/22/23. As a percentage of FIBK's recent stock price of $25.08, this dividend works out to approximately 1.87%, so look for shares of First Interstate BancSystem Inc to trade 1.87% lower — all else being equal — when FIBK shares open for trading on 5/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for PEAK to open 1.41% lower in price and for WBS to open 1.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FIBK, PEAK, and WBS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK):



Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: PEAK):



Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.50% for First Interstate BancSystem Inc, 5.62% for Healthpeak Properties Inc, and 4.61% for Webster Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, First Interstate BancSystem Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, Healthpeak Properties Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Webster Financial Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

