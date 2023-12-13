News & Insights

Markets
ES

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eversource Energy, DTE Energy and DT Midstream

December 13, 2023 — 10:21 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/23, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES), DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE), and DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Eversource Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.675 on 12/29/23, DTE Energy Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 1/15/24, and DT Midstream Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.69 on 1/15/24. As a percentage of ES's recent stock price of $60.21, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Eversource Energy to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when ES shares open for trading on 12/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for DTE to open 0.93% lower in price and for DTM to open 1.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ES, DTE, and DTM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES):

ES+Dividend+History+Chart

DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE):

DTE+Dividend+History+Chart

DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM):

DTM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.48% for Eversource Energy, 3.71% for DTE Energy Co, and 5.09% for DT Midstream Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Eversource Energy shares are currently off about 0.9%, DTE Energy Co shares are off about 0.1%, and DT Midstream Inc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CNSI
 VLDR Historical Stock Prices
 FTCS shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ES
DTE
DTM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.