Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equitrans Midstream, Suburban Propane Partners and FirstEnergy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/6/24, Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH), and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equitrans Midstream Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/15/24, Suburban Propane Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 5/14/24, and FirstEnergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 6/1/24. As a percentage of ETRN's recent stock price of $13.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.15%, so look for shares of Equitrans Midstream Corp to trade 1.15% lower — all else being equal — when ETRN shares open for trading on 5/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for SPH to open 1.63% lower in price and for FE to open 1.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ETRN, SPH, and FE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN):



Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH):



FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.58% for Equitrans Midstream Corp, 6.54% for Suburban Propane Partners LP, and 4.39% for FirstEnergy Corp.

In Thursday trading, Equitrans Midstream Corp shares are currently off about 3.2%, Suburban Propane Partners LP shares are up about 1.8%, and FirstEnergy Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

