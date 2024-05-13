Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equinor ASA, Pool and LKQ

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/24, Equinor ASA (Symbol: EQNR), Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), and LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equinor ASA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 5/28/24, Pool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 5/30/24, and LKQ Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/30/24. As a percentage of EQNR's recent stock price of $28.53, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of Equinor ASA to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when EQNR shares open for trading on 5/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for POOL to open 0.32% lower in price and for LKQ to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EQNR, POOL, and LKQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.91% for Equinor ASA, 1.28% for Pool Corp, and 2.71% for LKQ Corp.

In Monday trading, Equinor ASA shares are currently off about 0.1%, Pool Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and LKQ Corp shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

