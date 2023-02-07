Ex-Dividend Reminder: Entergy, Essential Utilities and AmerisourceBergen

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/23, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR), Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG), and AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Entergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.07 on 3/1/23, Essential Utilities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.287 on 3/1/23, and AmerisourceBergen Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.485 on 2/27/23. As a percentage of ETR's recent stock price of $107.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of Entergy Corp to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when ETR shares open for trading on 2/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for WTRG to open 0.61% lower in price and for ABC to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ETR, WTRG, and ABC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR):



Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG):



AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.97% for Entergy Corp, 2.44% for Essential Utilities Inc, and 1.26% for AmerisourceBergen Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Entergy Corp shares are currently off about 0.8%, Essential Utilities Inc shares are down about 0.9%, and AmerisourceBergen Corp. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

