Ex-Dividend Reminder: Entegris, Texas Instruments and Genesis Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/24, Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG), Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), and Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Entegris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 2/21/24, Texas Instruments Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 2/13/24, and Genesis Energy L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 2/14/24. As a percentage of ENTG's recent stock price of $123.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Entegris Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when ENTG shares open for trading on 1/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for TXN to open 0.78% lower in price and for GEL to open 1.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ENTG, TXN, and GEL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG):



Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN):



Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.32% for Entegris Inc, 3.11% for Texas Instruments Inc., and 5.11% for Genesis Energy L.P..

In Friday trading, Entegris Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Texas Instruments Inc. shares are off about 1.6%, and Genesis Energy L.P. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

