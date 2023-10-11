Ex-Dividend Reminder: EMCOR Group, Graco and TTEC Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/13/23, EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME), Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG), and TTEC Holdings Inc (Symbol: TTEC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EMCOR Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 10/30/23, Graco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 11/1/23, and TTEC Holdings Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.52 on 10/31/23. As a percentage of EME's recent stock price of $207.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when EME shares open for trading on 10/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for GGG to open 0.31% lower in price and for TTEC to open 2.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EME, GGG, and TTEC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME):



Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG):



TTEC Holdings Inc (Symbol: TTEC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.35% for EMCOR Group, Inc., 1.25% for Graco Inc, and 4.08% for TTEC Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, EMCOR Group, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Graco Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and TTEC Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

