Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dillard's, Vail Resorts and Caleres

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS), Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), and Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dillard's Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/6/24, Vail Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.22 on 4/11/24, and Caleres Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 4/12/24. As a percentage of DDS's recent stock price of $447.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Dillard's Inc. to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when DDS shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for MTN to open 1.00% lower in price and for CAL to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DDS, MTN, and CAL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS):



Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN):



Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.22% for Dillard's Inc., 4.01% for Vail Resorts Inc, and 0.69% for Caleres Inc.

In Monday trading, Dillard's Inc. shares are currently down about 2%, Vail Resorts Inc shares are down about 1%, and Caleres Inc shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

