Ex-Dividend Reminder: Devon Energy, Cenovus Energy and Range Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/23, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE), and Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Devon Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/31/23, Cenovus Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 3/31/23, and Range Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/31/23. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $53.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 3/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for CVE to open 0.56% lower in price and for RRC to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DVN, CVE, and RRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN):



Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE):



Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.50% for Devon Energy Corp., 2.25% for Cenovus Energy Inc, and 1.22% for Range Resources Corp.

In Friday trading, Devon Energy Corp. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Cenovus Energy Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Range Resources Corp shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

