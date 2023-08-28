News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crane, Corning and CSX

August 28, 2023 — 11:22 am EDT

August 28, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/23, Crane Co (Symbol: CR), Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), and CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crane Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 9/13/23, Corning Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/28/23, and CSX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 9/15/23. As a percentage of CR's recent stock price of $87.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Crane Co to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when CR shares open for trading on 8/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for GLW to open 0.86% lower in price and for CSX to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CR, GLW, and CSX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Crane Co (Symbol: CR):

CR+Dividend+History+Chart

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW):

GLW+Dividend+History+Chart

CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX):

CSX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.82% for Crane Co, 3.43% for Corning Inc, and 1.42% for CSX Corp.

In Monday trading, Crane Co shares are currently up about 0.2%, Corning Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and CSX Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

