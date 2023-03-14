Ex-Dividend Reminder: Corebridge Financial, Renasant and Prologis

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/16/23, Corebridge Financial Inc (Symbol: CRBG), Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST), and Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Corebridge Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/31/23, Renasant Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/31/23, and Prologis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.87 on 3/31/23. As a percentage of CRBG's recent stock price of $17.55, this dividend works out to approximately 1.31%, so look for shares of Corebridge Financial Inc to trade 1.31% lower — all else being equal — when CRBG shares open for trading on 3/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for RNST to open 0.66% lower in price and for PLD to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CRBG, RNST, and PLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Corebridge Financial Inc (Symbol: CRBG):



Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST):



Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.24% for Corebridge Financial Inc, 2.64% for Renasant Corp, and 2.89% for Prologis Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Corebridge Financial Inc shares are currently up about 4.2%, Renasant Corp shares are up about 7.2%, and Prologis Inc shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.