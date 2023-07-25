Ex-Dividend Reminder: Concentrix, Jacobs Solutions and CSW Industrials

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/27/23, Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J), and CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Concentrix Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 8/8/23, Jacobs Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 8/25/23, and CSW Industrials Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 8/11/23. As a percentage of CNXC's recent stock price of $84.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Concentrix Corp to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when CNXC shares open for trading on 7/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for J to open 0.21% lower in price and for CSWI to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNXC, J, and CSWI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC):



Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J):



CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.30% for Concentrix Corp, 0.83% for Jacobs Solutions Inc, and 0.44% for CSW Industrials Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Concentrix Corp shares are currently down about 0.2%, Jacobs Solutions Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and CSW Industrials Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

