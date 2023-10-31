Ex-Dividend Reminder: CMS Energy, Equitrans Midstream and Cadre Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/2/23, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS), Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), and Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CMS Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4875 on 11/30/23, Equitrans Midstream Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 11/14/23, and Cadre Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 11/17/23. As a percentage of CMS's recent stock price of $54.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of CMS Energy Corp to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when CMS shares open for trading on 11/2/23. Similarly, investors should look for ETRN to open 1.71% lower in price and for CDRE to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMS, ETRN, and CDRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS):



Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN):



Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.59% for CMS Energy Corp, 6.86% for Equitrans Midstream Corp, and 1.16% for Cadre Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, CMS Energy Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, Equitrans Midstream Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and Cadre Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

