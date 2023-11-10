Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cheesecake Factory, Kroger and Winmark

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/23, Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE), Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), and Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cheesecake Factory Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 11/28/23, Kroger Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 12/1/23, and Winmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 12/1/23. As a percentage of CAKE's recent stock price of $30.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when CAKE shares open for trading on 11/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for KR to open 0.66% lower in price and for WINA to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for CAKE, KR, and WINA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE):



Kroger Co (Symbol: KR):



Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.52% for Cheesecake Factory Inc., 2.66% for Kroger Co, and 0.74% for Winmark Corp.

In Friday trading, Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Kroger Co shares are off about 0.5%, and Winmark Corp shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.