Ex-Dividend Reminder: Carrier Global, Ternium and Hexcel

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/2/24, Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR), Ternium S A (Symbol: TX), and Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Carrier Global Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 5/22/24, Ternium S A will pay its semi-annual dividend of $2.20 on 5/13/24, and Hexcel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/10/24. As a percentage of CARR's recent stock price of $62.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Carrier Global Corp to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when CARR shares open for trading on 5/2/24. Similarly, investors should look for TX to open 5.10% lower in price and for HXL to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CARR, TX, and HXL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR):



Ternium S A (Symbol: TX):



Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.21% for Carrier Global Corp, 10.21% for Ternium S A, and 0.92% for Hexcel Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Carrier Global Corp shares are currently up about 3.6%, Ternium S A shares are down about 1.1%, and Hexcel Corp. shares are up about 2% on the day.

