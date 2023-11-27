News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cameco, Stepan and Newmont

November 27, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/23, Cameco Corp. (Symbol: CCJ), Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL), and Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cameco Corp. will pay its annual dividend of $0.12 on 12/15/23, Stepan Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 12/15/23, and Newmont Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/22/23. As a percentage of CCJ's recent stock price of $45.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Cameco Corp. to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when CCJ shares open for trading on 11/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for SCL to open 0.46% lower in price and for NEM to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCJ, SCL, and NEM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cameco Corp. (Symbol: CCJ):

CCJ+Dividend+History+Chart

Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL):

SCL+Dividend+History+Chart

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM):

NEM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.27% for Cameco Corp., 1.83% for Stepan Co., and 4.26% for Newmont Corp.

In Monday trading, Cameco Corp. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Stepan Co. shares are up about 0.3%, and Newmont Corp shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

