Ex-Dividend Reminder: Caleres, VICI Properties and LTC Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/22/23, Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL), VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), and LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Caleres Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 4/6/23, VICI Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 4/6/23, and LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 3/31/23. As a percentage of CAL's recent stock price of $22.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Caleres Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when CAL shares open for trading on 3/22/23. Similarly, investors should look for VICI to open 1.24% lower in price and for LTC to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAL, VICI, and LTC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL):



VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI):



LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.24% for Caleres Inc, 4.96% for VICI Properties Inc, and 6.77% for LTC Properties, Inc..

In Monday trading, Caleres Inc shares are currently up about 2.4%, VICI Properties Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and LTC Properties, Inc. shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

