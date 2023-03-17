Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bank First, Elme Communities and Broadcom

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/21/23, Bank First Corp (Symbol: BFC), Elme Communities (Symbol: ELME), and Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bank First Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/5/23, Elme Communities will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 4/5/23, and Broadcom Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.60 on 3/31/23. As a percentage of BFC's recent stock price of $73.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Bank First Corp to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when BFC shares open for trading on 3/21/23. Similarly, investors should look for ELME to open 1.01% lower in price and for AVGO to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BFC, ELME, and AVGO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bank First Corp (Symbol: BFC):



Elme Communities (Symbol: ELME):



Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.37% for Bank First Corp, 4.05% for Elme Communities, and 2.89% for Broadcom Inc.

In Friday trading, Bank First Corp shares are currently off about 0.7%, Elme Communities shares are down about 1%, and Broadcom Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

