Ex-Dividend Reminder: ARKO, MDU Resources Group and Evergy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/23, ARKO Corp (Symbol: ARKO), MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ARKO Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 3/21/23, MDU Resources Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2225 on 4/1/23, and Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6125 on 3/22/23. As a percentage of ARKO's recent stock price of $8.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of ARKO Corp to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when ARKO shares open for trading on 3/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for MDU to open 0.70% lower in price and for EVRG to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARKO, MDU, and EVRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ARKO Corp (Symbol: ARKO):



MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU):



Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.35% for ARKO Corp, 2.82% for MDU Resources Group Inc, and 4.11% for Evergy Inc.

In Monday trading, ARKO Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, MDU Resources Group Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Evergy Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

