Ex-Dividend Reminder: ArcBest Corp, TE Connectivity and MSCI

February 13, 2024

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/24, ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB), TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL), and MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ArcBest Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/1/24, TE Connectivity Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 3/1/24, and MSCI Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.60 on 2/29/24. As a percentage of ARCB's recent stock price of $144.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of ArcBest Corp to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when ARCB shares open for trading on 2/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for TEL to open 0.41% lower in price and for MSCI to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARCB, TEL, and MSCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB):

ARCB+Dividend+History+Chart

TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL):

TEL+Dividend+History+Chart

MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI):

MSCI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.33% for ArcBest Corp, 1.65% for TE Connectivity Ltd, and 1.08% for MSCI Inc.

In Tuesday trading, ArcBest Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, TE Connectivity Ltd shares are off about 0.5%, and MSCI Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

