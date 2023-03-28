Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amdocs, Valmont Industries and TC Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX), Valmont Industries Inc (Symbol: VMI), and TC Energy Corp (Symbol: TRP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amdocs Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.435 on 4/28/23, Valmont Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 4/14/23, and TC Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.93 on 4/28/23. As a percentage of DOX's recent stock price of $95.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Amdocs Ltd. to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when DOX shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for VMI to open 0.19% lower in price and for TRP to open 2.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOX, VMI, and TRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX):



Valmont Industries Inc (Symbol: VMI):



TC Energy Corp (Symbol: TRP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.83% for Amdocs Ltd., 0.77% for Valmont Industries Inc, and 9.70% for TC Energy Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Amdocs Ltd. shares are currently off about 0.2%, Valmont Industries Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and TC Energy Corp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

