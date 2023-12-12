Ex-Dividend Reminder: Albemarle, Avient and Huntsman

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/23, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT), and Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Albemarle Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/2/24, Avient Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2575 on 1/5/24, and Huntsman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2375 on 12/29/23. As a percentage of ALB's recent stock price of $126.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Albemarle Corp. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when ALB shares open for trading on 12/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for AVNT to open 0.70% lower in price and for HUN to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALB, AVNT, and HUN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB):



Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT):



Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.26% for Albemarle Corp., 2.82% for Avient Corp, and 3.83% for Huntsman Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Albemarle Corp. shares are currently off about 1.1%, Avient Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Huntsman Corp shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

