Ex-Dividend Reminder: Accenture, Procter & Gamble and Compass Diversified

January 16, 2024 — 10:06 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/17/24, Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), and Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Accenture plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.29 on 2/15/24, Procter & Gamble Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9407 on 2/15/24, and Compass Diversified will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/25/24. As a percentage of ACN's recent stock price of $356.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Accenture plc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when ACN shares open for trading on 1/17/24. Similarly, investors should look for PG to open 0.62% lower in price and for CODI to open 1.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACN, PG, and CODI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN):

ACN+Dividend+History+Chart

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG):

PG+Dividend+History+Chart

Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI):

CODI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.45% for Accenture plc, 2.50% for Procter & Gamble Company, and 4.59% for Compass Diversified.

In Tuesday trading, Accenture plc shares are currently up about 2.4%, Procter & Gamble Company shares are up about 0.1%, and Compass Diversified shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

