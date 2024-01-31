News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: 1st Source, Synchrony Financial and Peoples Bancorp

January 31, 2024

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/2/24, 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE), Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), and Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. 1st Source Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 2/15/24, Synchrony Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/15/24, and Peoples Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 2/20/24. As a percentage of SRCE's recent stock price of $54.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of 1st Source Corp to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when SRCE shares open for trading on 2/2/24. Similarly, investors should look for SYF to open 0.63% lower in price and for PEBO to open 1.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SRCE, SYF, and PEBO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE):

SRCE+Dividend+History+Chart

Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF):

SYF+Dividend+History+Chart

Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO):

PEBO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.48% for 1st Source Corp, 2.52% for Synchrony Financial, and 5.10% for Peoples Bancorp Inc.

In Wednesday trading, 1st Source Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Synchrony Financial shares are up about 1.2%, and Peoples Bancorp Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

