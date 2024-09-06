Ex-Dividend Reminder: ZTO Express, BW LPG and VFC

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/10/24, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (Symbol: ZTO), BW LPG Ltd (Symbol: BWLP), and VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.35 on 10/17/24, BW LPG Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 9/30/24, and VF Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 9/18/24. As a percentage of ZTO's recent stock price of $21.49, this dividend works out to approximately 1.63%, so look for shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc to trade 1.63% lower — all else being equal — when ZTO shares open for trading on 9/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for BWLP to open 3.94% lower in price and for VFC to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZTO, BWLP, and VFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (Symbol: ZTO):



BW LPG Ltd (Symbol: BWLP):



VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.26% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, 15.76% for BW LPG Ltd, and 2.02% for VF Corp..

In Friday trading, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, BW LPG Ltd shares are down about 2.1%, and VF Corp. shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

