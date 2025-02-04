News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wintrust Financial, Hope Bancorp and Matson

February 04, 2025

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/6/25, Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE), and Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wintrust Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 2/20/25, Hope Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 2/20/25, and Matson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/6/25. As a percentage of WTFC's recent stock price of $127.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Wintrust Financial Corp to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when WTFC shares open for trading on 2/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for HOPE to open 1.23% lower in price and for MATX to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WTFC, HOPE, and MATX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC):

WTFC+Dividend+History+Chart

Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE):

HOPE+Dividend+History+Chart

Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX):

MATX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.57% for Wintrust Financial Corp, 4.90% for Hope Bancorp Inc, and 1.00% for Matson Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Wintrust Financial Corp shares are currently off about 2.7%, Hope Bancorp Inc shares are down about 2.1%, and Matson Inc shares are down about 3.9% on the day.

