Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wintrust Financial, Heritage Commerce and NB Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/5/26, Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), Heritage Commerce Corp (Symbol: HTBK), and NB Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: NBBK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wintrust Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 2/19/26, Heritage Commerce Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 2/19/26, and NB Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 2/19/26. As a percentage of WTFC's recent stock price of $149.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Wintrust Financial Corp to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when WTFC shares open for trading on 2/5/26. Similarly, investors should look for HTBK to open 0.99% lower in price and for NBBK to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WTFC, HTBK, and NBBK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC):



Heritage Commerce Corp (Symbol: HTBK):



NB Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: NBBK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.47% for Wintrust Financial Corp, 3.98% for Heritage Commerce Corp, and 1.27% for NB Bancorp, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Wintrust Financial Corp shares are currently up about 1.5%, Heritage Commerce Corp shares are up about 2.8%, and NB Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

