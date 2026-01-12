Ex-Dividend Reminder: Winnebago Industries, Comcast and Interdigital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/14/26, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA), and Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Winnebago Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/28/26, Comcast Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 2/4/26, and Interdigital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 1/28/26. As a percentage of WGO's recent stock price of $44.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when WGO shares open for trading on 1/14/26. Similarly, investors should look for CMCSA to open 1.16% lower in price and for IDCC to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WGO, CMCSA, and IDCC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO):



Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA):



Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.15% for Winnebago Industries, Inc., 4.65% for Comcast Corp, and 0.91% for Interdigital Inc.

In Monday trading, Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.9%, Comcast Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Interdigital Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

