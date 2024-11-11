News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Winmark, Entergy and CMS Energy

November 11, 2024 — 10:26 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/24, Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA), Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR), and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Winmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 12/2/24, Entergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 12/2/24, and CMS Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 11/27/24. As a percentage of WINA's recent stock price of $410.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Winmark Corp to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when WINA shares open for trading on 11/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for ETR to open 0.81% lower in price and for CMS to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for WINA, ETR, and CMS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA):

WINA+Dividend+History+Chart

Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR):

ETR+Dividend+History+Chart

CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS):

CMS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.88% for Winmark Corp, 3.22% for Entergy Corp, and 3.06% for CMS Energy Corp.

In Monday trading, Winmark Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, Entergy Corp shares are up about 2.1%, and CMS Energy Corp shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

