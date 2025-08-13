Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wingstop, Kroger and PriceSmart

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/25, Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), and PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wingstop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/5/25, Kroger Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 9/1/25, and PriceSmart Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.63 on 8/29/25. As a percentage of WING's recent stock price of $342.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Wingstop Inc to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when WING shares open for trading on 8/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for KR to open 0.48% lower in price and for PSMT to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WING, KR, and PSMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING):



Kroger Co (Symbol: KR):



PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.35% for Wingstop Inc, 1.90% for Kroger Co, and 1.13% for PriceSmart Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Wingstop Inc shares are currently up about 4.1%, Kroger Co shares are off about 1.1%, and PriceSmart Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of RICE

 Zebra Technologies YTD Return

 Institutional Holders of FV



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.