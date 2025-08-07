Ex-Dividend Reminder: Webster Financial, First Interstate BancSystem and Alexander's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/25, Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS), First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), and Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Webster Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 8/21/25, First Interstate BancSystem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 8/21/25, and Alexander's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.50 on 8/29/25. As a percentage of WBS's recent stock price of $56.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Webster Financial Corp to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when WBS shares open for trading on 8/11/25. Similarly, investors should look for FIBK to open 1.61% lower in price and for ALX to open 1.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WBS, FIBK, and ALX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS):



First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK):



Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.85% for Webster Financial Corp, 6.44% for First Interstate BancSystem Inc, and 7.95% for Alexander's Inc.

In Thursday trading, Webster Financial Corp shares are currently down about 0.8%, First Interstate BancSystem Inc shares are off about 1.8%, and Alexander's Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

