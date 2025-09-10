Ex-Dividend Reminder: Waste Management, Avient and Frontline

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/12/25, Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT), and Frontline plc (Symbol: FRO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Waste Management, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.825 on 9/26/25, Avient Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 10/8/25, and Frontline plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/24/25. As a percentage of WM's recent stock price of $219.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Waste Management, Inc. to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when WM shares open for trading on 9/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for AVNT to open 0.73% lower in price and for FRO to open 1.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WM, AVNT, and FRO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM):



Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT):



Frontline plc (Symbol: FRO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.51% for Waste Management, Inc., 2.92% for Avient Corp, and 6.40% for Frontline plc.

In Wednesday trading, Waste Management, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Avient Corp shares are down about 2.3%, and Frontline plc shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

