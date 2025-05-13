Ex-Dividend Reminder: Walker & Dunlop, MAXIMUS and Gorman-Rupp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/25, Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD), MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS), and Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Walker & Dunlop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 5/29/25, MAXIMUS Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/31/25, and Gorman-Rupp Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 6/10/25. As a percentage of WD's recent stock price of $75.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Walker & Dunlop Inc to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when WD shares open for trading on 5/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for MMS to open 0.39% lower in price and for GRC to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WD, MMS, and GRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD):



MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS):



Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.53% for Walker & Dunlop Inc, 1.56% for MAXIMUS Inc., and 1.91% for Gorman-Rupp Company.

In Tuesday trading, Walker & Dunlop Inc shares are currently up about 7%, MAXIMUS Inc. shares are up about 2%, and Gorman-Rupp Company shares are up about 3.4% on the day.

