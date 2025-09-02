Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vontier, Western Digital and Qualcomm

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/4/25, Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT), Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vontier Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 9/25/25, Western Digital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/18/25, and Qualcomm Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.89 on 9/25/25. As a percentage of VNT's recent stock price of $42.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Vontier Corp to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when VNT shares open for trading on 9/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for WDC to open 0.12% lower in price and for QCOM to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VNT, WDC, and QCOM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT):



Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC):



Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.23% for Vontier Corp, 0.50% for Western Digital Corp, and 2.21% for Qualcomm Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Vontier Corp shares are currently off about 1.3%, Western Digital Corp shares are down about 2.1%, and Qualcomm Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

