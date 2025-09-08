Ex-Dividend Reminder: VFC, Kohl's and GUESS

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/10/25, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), and GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. VF Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 9/18/25, Kohl's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/24/25, and GUESS ?, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 9/26/25. As a percentage of VFC's recent stock price of $15.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of VF Corp. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when VFC shares open for trading on 9/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for KSS to open 0.75% lower in price and for GES to open 1.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VFC, KSS, and GES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC):



Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS):



GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.40% for VF Corp., 3.02% for Kohl's Corp., and 5.34% for GUESS ?, Inc..

In Monday trading, VF Corp. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Kohl's Corp. shares are up about 0.9%, and GUESS ?, Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

