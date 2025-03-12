Ex-Dividend Reminder: Verisk Analytics, Enersys and Barrett Business Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK), Enersys (Symbol: ENS), and Barrett Business Services, Inc. (Symbol: BBSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Verisk Analytics Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 3/31/25, Enersys will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 3/28/25, and Barrett Business Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/28/25. As a percentage of VRSK's recent stock price of $290.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Verisk Analytics Inc to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when VRSK shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for ENS to open 0.24% lower in price and for BBSI to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VRSK, ENS, and BBSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK):



Enersys (Symbol: ENS):



Barrett Business Services, Inc. (Symbol: BBSI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.62% for Verisk Analytics Inc, 0.97% for Enersys, and 0.81% for Barrett Business Services, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Verisk Analytics Inc shares are currently down about 2.5%, Enersys shares are down about 1.3%, and Barrett Business Services, Inc. shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

