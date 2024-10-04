Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vail Resorts, Glacier Bancorp and Roper Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/8/24, Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI), and Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vail Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.22 on 10/24/24, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 10/17/24, and Roper Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 10/21/24. As a percentage of MTN's recent stock price of $174.06, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of Vail Resorts Inc to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when MTN shares open for trading on 10/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for GBCI to open 0.74% lower in price and for ROP to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTN, GBCI, and ROP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN):



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI):



Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.10% for Vail Resorts Inc, 2.96% for Glacier Bancorp, Inc., and 0.55% for Roper Technologies Inc.

In Friday trading, Vail Resorts Inc shares are currently off about 1.1%, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 0.9%, and Roper Technologies Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

