Ex-Dividend Reminder: Utz Brands, Altria Group and Interparfums

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/25, Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ), Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), and Interparfums Inc (Symbol: IPAR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Utz Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.061 on 10/2/25, Altria Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.06 on 10/10/25, and Interparfums Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of UTZ's recent stock price of $13.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Utz Brands Inc to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when UTZ shares open for trading on 9/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for MO to open 1.60% lower in price and for IPAR to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for UTZ, MO, and IPAR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ):



Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO):



Interparfums Inc (Symbol: IPAR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.87% for Utz Brands Inc, 6.40% for Altria Group Inc, and 2.97% for Interparfums Inc.

In Thursday trading, Utz Brands Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, Altria Group Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Interparfums Inc shares are down about 6.9% on the day.

